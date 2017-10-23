Home Sports Guardiola says Man. City will struggle to stay unbeaten
Pep Guardiola claims there is no chance of Manchester City going through the Premier League season unbeaten.

City lead the Premier League by five points after winning eight and drawing one of their opening nine games, scoring 33 goals in the process.

They are unbeaten in 13 games in all competitions this season and have equalled a club record by winning the last 11 of them in succession.

Comparisons are already being made with some of the great teams of the past, notably Arsenal’s ‘Invincibles’ of 2003-04, but City boss Guardiola has refused to be drawn on such records

