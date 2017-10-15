Killed in the course of duty… is the fate of three operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), gunned down while on patrol in Okene, Kogi state.

Nicholas Onwumere, Ebun Peters and Abdulrahman Musa were killed by gunmen who ambushed them at about 8:30pm on Friday.

Commandant of the NDLEA in Kogi, Idris Bello, said the incident occurred close to the main gate of the Federal College of Education, Okene.

He explained that the attackers made away with the rifles of the dead officers while three NDLEA operatives who were also at the scene escaped unhurt.