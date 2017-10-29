French President, Emmanuel Macron’s visit to French Guyana has left more of a sour taste than he can handle.

The visit was marred by clashes between protesters and police, partly sparked by the Macron’s ‘I am not Father Christmas’ remarks.

Macron was apparently referring to the fact that he was not going to make any grand promises to the nation, saying many promises have been made to the French overseas territory which have not been kept.

His words, however, angered some locals on the first day of his visit to the territory, sparking violent riots.

The clashes continued for several hours Friday night and ended with five rioters being arrested and two police officers injured.