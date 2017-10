Lewis Hamilton passed rival Sebastian Vettel to take a dominant victory in the United States Grand Prix but will have to wait at least one more race if he is to win a fourth world title.

The Mercedes driver is 66 points clear of Vettel, who finished second, with 75 available in the remaining three races.

It means Hamilton is almost certain to win the title in Mexico next weekend.

Vettel has to make up 17 points on Hamilton in Mexico City to take the fight to the next race in Brazil.