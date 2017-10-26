Home Health Health Insurance Scheme: Ogun to prioritize health sector
Health Insurance Scheme: Ogun to prioritize health sector
Health Insurance Scheme: Ogun to prioritize health sector

Health Insurance Scheme: Ogun to prioritize health sector

Image result for Ogun to prioritize health sectorOgun State Commissioner for Health, Babatunde Ipaye, has said for any government to have qualitative health care system, its health insurance scheme must be giving topmost attention.

Ipaye made this known in Abeokuta during the presentation of cheques to medical facilities that supported the state Araya Health Insurance scheme and a beneficiary who spent her money during child delivery.

He claimed that scheme has attracted more than sixteen thousand beneficiaries and has accommodated people who need tertiary medical attention which is beyond the scope of the programme.

Ipaye noted that the maternal mortality and child mortality rate in the state are far better than that of Nigeria.

