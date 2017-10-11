The Federal High Court in Lagosthat the 56 houses linked to former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government.

Justice Abdulaziz Anka gave the permanent forfeiture order on Wednesday.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission claim that the former minister paid $21,982,224 for the properties.

The commission said it believed that the funds with which the houses were purchased were proceeds of crime.