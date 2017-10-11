Home News High Court orders permanent forfeiture of 56 houses linked to Diezani
High Court orders permanent forfeiture of 56 houses linked to Diezani
News
Nigeria
0

High Court orders permanent forfeiture of 56 houses linked to Diezani

0
0
now viewing

High Court orders permanent forfeiture of 56 houses linked to Diezani

now playing

Ignorant and mischievous people twisted my discussion with World Bank – Presidency

now playing

Ogun rejects more than 60,000 C of O Applications

FMC-Owo - TVC
now playing

Reps to address non-payment of 20-month Salary arrears to FMC Staff

now playing

Port Harcourt residents call for disbandment of SARS

Titi Laoye-Tomori -TVC
now playing

Osun distributes Instructional Materials worth N200m to Schools

Image result for High Court orders permanent forfeiture of 56 houses linked to DiezaniThe Federal High Court in Lagos has ruled that the 56 houses linked to former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government.

Justice Abdulaziz Anka gave the permanent forfeiture order on Wednesday.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission claim that the former minister paid  $21,982,224 for the properties.
The commission said it believed that the funds with which the houses were purchased were proceeds of crime.
 The houses, in Lagos and Port Harcourt, were said to have been acquired by the Diezani between 2011 and 2013 using front companies.
tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts

Ignorant and mischievous people twisted my discussion with World Bank – Presidency

TVCN 0

Ogun rejects more than 60,000 C of O Applications

TVCN 0
FMC-Owo - TVC

Reps to address non-payment of 20-month Salary arrears to FMC Staff

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close