Hurricanes: Five former US Presidents attend Texas Concert
Image result for Hurricanes: Five former US Presidents attend Texas ConcertFive former U.S. Presidents, Jimmy Carter, George Bush, his son Bush Junior, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama, attended a concert in Texas, to help raise funds for victims of recent hurricanes.

In a rare show of unity, U.S. President Donald Trump praised all five of his living predecessors for their relief efforts.

The former Presidents formed the organisation, “One America”, after devastating hurricanes in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and other parts of the U.S. Gulf Coast and the Caribbean.

The organisation has raised more than 31 million U.S. dollars.

