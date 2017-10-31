Jim Iyke said they took there Late Mum to the Synagogue Church for deliverance after someone advised him to do so. According to the actor, he was ready to go to hell in search of cure for his mother at that point.

He spoke on Channels TV, “At that point even I’m told there will be a cure in hell I’ll go. You are talking about your mother. So we went.

“I can remember I went there with my security man, my sister and PA. And when we got there, I was upstairs but there was constant insistence that I come to church. And I said, ‘but that wasn’t the arrangement because I kept my mum in the hospital and was expecting that you’ll lay your hand on her and she’ll get better’, but they said ‘no you must come to church.’

“Then my sister forced me and we went to church downstairs. I was there when the whole stuff of touching people started, I found it a little laughable seriously because this is a national TV and people watch from all corner. I can remember my sister pinched me and said, ‘you’ve got to stop.’

“And I said common men, this is childish, this is not what we came here for. Let’s move mom out of here and keep looking for medical help. Then we were about going to South Africa, there was this young man that was recommended to us, a specialist as well.

“Then the gentleman in question looked at me and saw the amusement on my face and touched me. Now I can’t explain what happened within that space of time. Within that 5 minutes whatever happened happened. I’m not here to start offer explanations to spiritual things that are far beyond me. I’m a man that understand how things work. That I cannot explain and nobody can suggest anything otherwise because personally I know what happened to me.