The Abooro of Ibooro in Yewa North Local government Area of Ogun state, Oba Abayomi Salako, has urged the youths and the private sector to look into the untapped opportunities in the nation’s cultural and tourism sector.

Oba Salako made this known during the 2017 edition of the Eyini festival.

He noted that government cannot provide jobs for all the unemployed youths in the country but if citizens can look inward and partner private sectors, things will take a new shape in Nigeria.

On his part, the Speaker, Ogun State House of Assembly, Honourable Suraj Adekunbi noted that he is proud of the traditional ruler and the people of Ibooro for keeping and promoting their culture.