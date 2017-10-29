Kenya’s Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission said it would announce the status of the election on Sunday after canceling the postponed vote in four counties.

IEBC chairman said there were more than 3,000 polling stations who had not sent in their results via polling station’s tally sheets.

Voting had been scheduled to take place in four counties, 35 constituencies, where violence broke out due to an opposition boycott, but the board ditched the plan late on Friday.