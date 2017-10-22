Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo is firing away in China after he scored his 15th league goal of the season and was the Man of the Match as his club Changchun Yatai beat Jiangsu Suning 3-1 on Sunday.

Ighalo’s club are now comfortably eighth on the Chinese Super League table with 38 points from 28 matches.

The Nigeria striker drew his team level after 29 minutes and then assisted for their third goal in the 82nd minute.

The Changchun Yatai skipper is now 10goals behind the league’s leading scorer Eran Zahavi of Guangzhou R&F.

There are now two rounds of matches before the season ends in China.