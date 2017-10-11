Super Eagles and Changchun Yatai striker, Odion Ighalo, and Al Ahli of Saudi Arabia defender Godfrey Oboabona have offered scholarships to eight young girls.

The footballers offered the scholarships under the FAME Foundation Africa’s #1girl1pen awareness campaign for the girl-child education in Africa, a statement on Tuesday by founder of the foundation, Aderonke Bello, said.

It added, “Uneducated girls are prone to child marriage which could lead to Vagina Vistula and many other negative things; we are thanking Ighalo and Oboabona for supporting eight talented girls who could not afford to go back to school.

“The #1girl1pen campaign was set up to raise awareness for the girl-child education and support girls by ensuring they stay in school and guide them throughout school.”

Ighalo paid for five girls while Oboabona offered to pay the tuition for three girls.