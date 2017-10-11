Home Football Ighalo, Oboabona offer scholarships to eight girls
Ighalo, Oboabona offer scholarships to eight girls
Ighalo, Oboabona offer scholarships to eight girls

Ighalo, Oboabona offer scholarships to eight girls

Super Eagles and Changchun Yatai  striker, Odion Ighalo,  and  Al Ahli of Saudi Arabia defender Godfrey Oboabona  have offered scholarships to eight young girls.

The footballers offered the scholarships under the FAME Foundation Africa’s #1girl1pen awareness campaign for the girl-child education in Africa, a statement on Tuesday by founder of the foundation, Aderonke Bello,  said.Image result for Ighalo and Oboabona

It added, “Uneducated girls are prone to child marriage which could lead to Vagina Vistula and many other negative things; we are thanking Ighalo and Oboabona for supporting eight talented girls who could not afford to go back to school.

“The #1girl1pen campaign was set up to raise awareness for the girl-child education and support girls by ensuring they stay in school and guide them throughout school.”

Ighalo paid for five girls while  Oboabona offered to pay the tuition for three girls.

