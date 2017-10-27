The Federal High Court in Abuja has awarded 40 million naira to the President of Chocolate City Group, Audu Maikori, as compensation for his unlawful arrest and detention in February and again in March 2017.

Delivering judgement in the fundamental human rights enforcement suit filed by Maikori on May 5, 2017, Justice John Tsoho ordered the four respondents

including, Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai, and the police to pay the damages to the applicant.

The judge also directed the respondents to pay the sum of N1,430 to the applicant as the cost of instituting the suit.