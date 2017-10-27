Home News Illegal detention : Court orders El-Rufai, police to pay Audu Maikori N40m
Illegal detention : Court orders El-Rufai, police to pay Audu Maikori N40m
News
Nigeria
0

Illegal detention : Court orders El-Rufai, police to pay Audu Maikori N40m

0
0
Audu-Maikori
now viewing

Illegal detention : Court orders El-Rufai, police to pay Audu Maikori N40m

Monkey-pox-TVCNews
now playing

FG confirms six new cases of Monkeypox

Catalonia-Independence-TVCNews
now playing

Catalonia declares independence as Spain moves to impose direct rule

xi-jinping-Kim Jon Un
now playing

North Korean leader congratulates China's Xi Jinping after congress

JFKTVCNews
now playing

Trump orders releases of documents related to J.F.K.'s assassination

kenya-elections-voting-story-TVCNews
now playing

Three dead as results from Kenya's presidential rerun trickle in

The Federal High Court in Abuja has awarded 40 million naira to the President of Chocolate City Group, Audu Maikori, as compensation for his unlawful arrest and detention in February and again in March 2017.

Delivering judgement in the fundamental human rights enforcement suit filed by Maikori on May 5, 2017, Justice John Tsoho ordered the four respondents
including, Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai, and the police to pay the damages to the applicant.

The judge also directed the respondents to pay the sum of N1,430 to the applicant as the cost of instituting the suit.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
Monkey-pox-TVCNews

FG confirms six new cases of Monkeypox

TVCN 0
Taraba-State-House-of-Assembly-TVCNews

Taraba Assembly loses three-time member, Emmanuel Dame

TVCN 0

Policeman kills 17-year old boy in Bayelsa, flees

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close