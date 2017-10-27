The Imo State police command has arrested an 18-year old boy for murder.

The police public Relations Officer Andrew Enwrrem Bobo John, a native of Awarra in OHAJI/Egbema killed and buried his kinsman in a shallow grave .

The PPRO who led pathologists and doctors to the forest where Stanley Ihedike was buried in the shallow grave.

Enwerem explained that the late Stanley was a motorcycle operator who met his waterloo in the course of doing his duty.

The suspect who admitted to the crime led both police officers and pathologists to the forest where the murdered Stanley was buried.

The late Stanley’s body was exhumed through the combined efforts of the pathologists and medical doctors.