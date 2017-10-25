Home News INEC ready for Anambra Poll, says 37 parties to participate
INEC ready for Anambra Poll, says 37 parties to participate
Image result for INEC ready for Anambra Poll, says 37 parties to participateThe Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has said it is fully prepared for the forthcoming Anambra Governorship Election on November 18.

Chairman of the Commission, Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this during a dialogue session with the Nigerian Civil Society in Abuja.

He added that 37 political parties will participate in the polls and the commission is fully prepared to ensure a free and fair election.

