The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has said it is fully prepared for the forthcoming Anambra Governorship Election on November 18.
Chairman of the Commission, Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this during a dialogue session with the Nigerian Civil Society in Abuja.
He added that 37 political parties will participate in the polls and the commission is fully prepared to ensure a free and fair election.
