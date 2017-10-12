Home News Infrastructure : Kwara Executive Council approves major road contracts
The Kwara state executive council has approved the contract for the construction of two major roads in Kwara South.

The road projects are the 12-kilometer Osi-Obo Ayegunle-Ekiti state boundary and the 10-kilometer Oke Onigbin-Isanlu Isin roads.

Briefing newsmen after the Kwara state executive council meeting presided over by governor AbdulFatah Ahmed, the commissioner for works, Aro Yahya, disclosed that the two roads will gulp #1.6 billion.

The roads are to be completed within 10 months.

Council also approved the automation the collection of the state’s revenues by ministries, departments and agencies.

The Kwara state commissioner for information and communications, Mahmud Ajeigbe said the move is to shore up the revenue of the state to finance its projects and programmes.

