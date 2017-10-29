The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, wants Nigerians to be patient with the military in the ongoing war against insurgents in the north east of the country.

He made the appeal while inaugurating new residential blocks at the Yola Air Force Base. He is optimistic that the end of the outlawed sect is near.

The Chief of Air Staff, Sadique Abubakar has charged Air men to be more proactive in the fight against Boko Haram.

Abubakar, represented by the Nigerian Air Force Chief of Administration, AVM Shittu Alao, stated this at the Yola airforce base, headquarters of the air component of “Operation Lafiya Dole”,

He said provision of befitting accommodation for officers and men of the force were parts of many welfare packages instituted by the force.

He shed more light on the recent attack by the Nigerian Air Force jets where Boko Haram sect leader’s wife was allegedly killed and commended President Muhammadu Buhari and Governors of North Eastern States, particularly Adamawa and Borno for their support to the Air Force operations.

In his speech, Commander of 153 Air Force Base, Yola, Air Commodore Abdullahi Kassimu commended air marshal Abubakar for his commitment to the welfare of his officers and men, saying the gesture was a good demonstration of qualitative leadership.

The morale of Air Force personnel at the air Base in Yola has undoubtedly been boosted by the by chief of Air Staff. The Air men vowed not to leave any stone unturned in defeating the Boko Haram insurgency.