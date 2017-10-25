00
The federal government has been advised to prioritise capital expenditure over recurrent spending.
Report from Financial Derivative urged government to close the gap between budget allocations and actual disbursements, and engage the private sector for additional investment.
This the report said would create a business operating environment more conducive for growth.
According to the FDC, increased spending on roads, railways and power plants would create jobs and improve the general quality of life.
tags: Capital Projects Investments