Isaac Success faces battle to save Watford Career
Isaac Success faces battle to save Watford Career

Image result for Isaac Success facing battle to save Watford CareerNigerian forward Isaac Success faces a fight to save his Watford career following allegations of an angry bust-up at a hotel with four prostitutes.

Reports indicate Success demanded a return of 2,000 pounds from four prostitutes

Manager of Watford, Marco Silva, has warned he wants to see proof of why he deserves a future with the English Premier League club.

Success, who cost the club a record 12.6 million pounds when he was signed from Granada last year, already faces two months on the sidelines after a knee injury suffered in training and Silva says he will have to win him over if he is to return to the squad.

