Nigerian forward Isaac Success faces a fight to save his Watford career following allegations of an angry bust-up at a hotel with four prostitutes.

Reports indicate Success demanded a return of 2,000 pounds from four prostitutes

Manager of Watford, Marco Silva, has warned he wants to see proof of why he deserves a future with the English Premier League club.

Success, who cost the club a record 12.6 million pounds when he was signed from Granada last year, already faces two months on the sidelines after a knee injury suffered in training and Silva says he will have to win him over if he is to return to the squad.