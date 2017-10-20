In what can be termed the start of campaigns before the 2019 General election, former president Goodluck Jonathan has hit at the Buhari administration for failing to reduce fuel prices despite a drop in the global price of crude oil

Jonathan spoke while receiving an aspirant for the chairmanship of the Peoples Democratic Party, Tunde Adeniran.

Adeniran and other top PDP politicians visited Jonathan to seek his support as efforts are being made to rebuild the party through plans to hold a successful national convention in December to elect national officers of the party.

Led by Jerry Gana, Tunde Adeniran, Shehu Gabam, former ministers and ambassadors, the party chieftains asked Jonathan to use his influence to restructure the party in a way that only qualified national officers will be elected.

After the exhortation, former President Goodluck Jonathan took the opportunity to admonish members of the PDP to learn the art of playing opposition by closing ranks and repositioning the party to defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress in 2019.

In a moment of reflection, the ex-president told his guests that he lost the 2015 election to massive propaganda orchestrated from high places as his government performed better than those who ousted him.

Jonathan said he will soon begin to engage APC in hours of live television debates on the ruling party’s performance.

The PDP chieftains all agreed that defeating the ruling APC will not be easy if they make mistakes in electing a national chairman or publicity secretary that cannot match the current government in propaganda.