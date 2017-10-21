The Federal High Court judge in charge of hearing a suit seeking to prevent the Congress of the People’s Democratic Party in Ogun state and the national convention, from holding has withdrawn from the case.

Justice Ibrahim Buba informed both parties in the suit of his decision to withdraw from adjudicating on the suit as a result of a petition written against him by a party in the suit.

Justice Buba informed both parties that the case file will be returned to the chief judge of the court for reassignment to another judge.

There was also a peaceful protest by supporters of the PDP at the court premises against Justice Buba’s handling of the case.

However, Counsel to the PDP Yemi Oke said what that means is that there is no order stalling the congress in Ogun and the party can also proceed to hold its national convention.

In a swift reaction, lawyer to the plaintiffs Ufoma Esom described the petition against Justice Buba as “Blackmail and Gang up against Judicial officers.