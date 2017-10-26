Home News Justice Salami rejects appointment to monitor Corruption Cases
Image result for Justice Salami rejects appointment to head Anti-graft monitoring CommitteeFormer Court of Appeal president, Justice Ayo Salami has rejected his appointment as the head of an anti-corruption Committee set up by the National Judicial Council.

Justice Salami reportedly said no to the offer, because he believes some members may not work as “efficiently expected”.

The committee is made up of some persons who have allegedly been implicated in some conflicting challenges between the bench and the bar.

Justice Salami was named the chair of the Corruption and Financial Crime Cases Trial Monitoring Committee announced last month by Nigeria’s Chief Justice, Walter Onnoghen.

