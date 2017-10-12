The Kaduna State Government is on another threshold of history as its partners Verdant Zeal to identify and develop various ecosystems that contribute to economic growth in the state.

Speaking during an Innovention Roundtable at PAN Nigeria Limited Headquarters, the convener, Dr. Tunji Olugbodi said that the innovation was conceived as a platform to examine the question of Africa’s development.

He said as global trends keep changing and the economic indices continue to defy predictions, it has become evident that to be relevant in politics, business and the society, leaders must focus on identifying and developing the various ecosystems that contribute economic growth.

He noted that the objective of the innovention series are to promote strategic, economic and political leadership, front line conventions about original thinking and ideals, deepen the entrepreneurial and business ecosystems.

Managing Director, PAN Nigeria Limited, Ibrahim Boyi said that Nigeria is a business friendly environment, saying that the participation of PAN in the innovention is part of its corporate social responsibility to impact knowledge and share ideals on issue regarding human development.