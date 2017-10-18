Katsina state Government has resumed rehabilitation programmes for women at the National Obstetric fistula Centre in the state.

The Centre was a state owned general hospital, but was taken over by the Federal Ministry of Health in December 2013.

Investigation by TVC News Katsina crew indicates that since the taking over of the facility by the Federal ministry of health, the rehabilitation process of treated patients has been very slow.

TVC News Katsina Correspondent, Awwal Ibrahim reports that 720 beds capacity hospital was established in 1932 to look after people with Leprosy, but subsequently treatment of Tuberculosis and Vesicovaginal fistula cases were added.

After receiving treatment, the post VVF cases are expected to pass through a rehabilitation program to enable them be re-incorporated into their respective societies.

But since 2013 when the Federal Government took over the facility from the Katsina state government, and renamed it National Obstetric Centre, the women rehabilitation programs came to a stop.

But the Katsina state government has now restored the rehabilitation and empowerment training because most of the women after treatment are abandoned by their husbands and relatives.

So far, from 1984 to date more than 35,000. Patients have been successfully treated for VVF. Although the Facility is now a National Centre, lack of finance is affecting issues relating to rehabilitation and Empowerment of post VVF patients.

The repaired patients from within and outside the County express appreciation to the Katsina state government for making life better for them.

The reintroduction of the the rehabilitation programs has re-kindled hope in these women that they regain their dignity and make something meaningful of their lives.