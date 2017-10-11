Home East Africa Kenyan police fire teargas at opposition protesters calling for election reforms
Image result for Kenyan police fire teargas at opposition protesters calling for election reformsKenyan police fired teargas at more than 1,000 opposition supporters marching through the capital Nairobi on Wednesday to demand election reforms, reports say.

Police also used teargas to disperse protesters in the western city of Kisumu, a stronghold of opposition leader Raila Odinga, who on Tuesday announced his withdrawal from a repeat presidential vote scheduled for Oct. 26, citing concerns over fairness.

 Reports say the crowd had refused to disperse after being addressed by the county governor.

