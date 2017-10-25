Home International Kenya’s electoral body says election will go ahead
Kenya’s electoral body says election will go ahead
International
Politics
0

Kenya’s electoral body says election will go ahead

0
0
now viewing

Kenya’s electoral body says election will go ahead

now playing

Three tiers of government share N558bn

now playing

Naira scarcity hits interbank market

now playing

Invest more in capital projects, FDC tells government

now playing

China's Communist Party okays second five-year term for XI

now playing

Osun Coaches search for talents from the grassroots

Image result for Kenya's electoral body says election will go aheadKenya’s  Electoral Commission on Wednesday said Thursday’s presidential rerun will go ahead as planned as the Supreme Court could not get a quorum to rule on a suit asking for a postponement of the poll.

But a High Court declared the appointment of returning officers and their deputies by the electoral commission as illegal and irregular.

 

Meanwhile, opposition leader Raila Odinga told supporters that the national coalition will transform to a resistance movement if the repeat poll goes on as planned.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts

China’s Communist Party okays second five-year term for XI

TVCN 0

Kwara Council election, a walk over – APC

TVCN 0

Algeria calls for global effort to eradicate terrorism

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close