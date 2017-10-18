Home International Kenya’s top Electoral Official resigns, flees country ahead Presidential rerun
Image result for Kenya's top Electoral official resigns, flees Country ahead of re-runA senior Kenyan electoral official, Roselyn Akombe, has resigned and fled the country just eight days to the re-run of the country’s presidential vote .

Akombe quit as a commissioner of Kenya’s electoral board by issuing a statement from New York saying the rescheduled vote cannot be free and fair.

He said: “I do not want to be party to such a mockery to electoral integrity.”

She said she had fled from Kenya to New York after receiving numerous threats but did not identify who was threatening her.

The flight of the high-profile electoral official underlines the growing crisis in the state.

Akombe’s resignation will further undermine confidence in the coming polls, which face a number of tough logistic challenges.

