Kidnapper Evans changes plea to 'Not guilty'
Kidnapper Evans changes plea to ‘Not guilty’

Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, the man considered by police as Nigeria’s biggest kidnapping suspect has changed his plea against the case against him to ‘Not Guilty’.

Better known as Evans, Onwuamadike is facing a two-count charge of kidnapping and conspiracy to commit felony at a Lagos High Court.

He pleaded guilty to the charges when he appeared in court in August, but at today’s proceeding, Evans and five other accused pleaded ‘not guilty’.

The case will continue on November the 3rd.

