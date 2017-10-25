Kwara Council election, a walk over – APC

The All Progressives Congress in Kwara state has said the November the 18th local government election in the state will be a walk over for the party.

At the formal flag off of the party’s campaign in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, party leaders including the state governor, AbdulFatah Ahmed said the APC has no opposition in the state.

The governor who presented the party’s flags to the APC chairmanship candidates in the 16 local government areas said the party has delivered on its promises to earn the confidence of the electorate.

He urged the people of Kwara state to again vote for the party for continuity.

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Kwara state, Ishola Balogun-Fulani warned party supporters against apathy on election day.

He is optimistic that the party will clear all the 16 chairmanship and 193 Councillorship seats in the state.