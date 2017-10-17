Home News Kwara LG Poll: Court dismisses PDP’s suit against KWASIEC
Kwara LG Poll: Court dismisses PDP’s suit against KWASIEC
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Kwara LG Poll: Court dismisses PDP’s suit against KWASIEC

0
0
KWASIEC POLL -TVC
now viewing

Kwara LG Poll: Court dismisses PDP’s suit against KWASIEC

now playing

California wildfire: Authority say situation will soon be contained

now playing

Catalonia: Hundred protest against arrests of Separatist leaders

now playing

Aerial footage of refugees crossing into Bangladesh

now playing

U.S. not ruling out direct talks with Pyongang - Official

Buhari-governors -TVC
now playing

Buhari concerned about plight of workers in States

Image result for Kwara LG Poll: Court dismisses PDP's suit against KWASIECThe Kwara State High Court in Ilorin has dismissed the case filed by the Peoples Democratic Party against the State Independent Electoral Commission over lat year’s local government election.

Justice Sulaiman Akanbi said the suit lacked merit.

The PDP had approached the court over the disqualification of some of its candidates just before the vote.

They were dismissed on the ground that they could not produce their tax clearance certificates but the PDP said that was against the constitution.

But Akanbi ruled that the electoral umpire did not err in requesting for tax clearance from candidates.

Counsel to the applicants and defendants react to the judgement.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
Buhari-governors -TVC

Buhari concerned about plight of workers in States

TVCN 0

PDP National leaders meet with Obasanjo

TVCN 0

Customs intercepts 2017 edition of Porsche Convertible Car

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close