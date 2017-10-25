Home News Labour commends Dankwambo on workers welfare
Labour commends Dankwambo on workers welfare
Nigeria
Labour commends Dankwambo on workers welfare

Labour commends Dankwambo on workers welfare

NAFDAC slashes registration cost for small Scale businesses

NLC to protest against death of Senior Civil Servant in Kogi

Reps query disbursement of Salary bailout funds to States

Anambra Guber: Tony Nwoye solicits support in Lagos

INEC ready for Anambra Poll, says 37 parties to participate

Image result for Labour commends Dankwambo on workers welfareGombe State Governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo has been awarded the most outstanding Governor on workers welfare by the Public Service International, the umbrella body of Public Sector Labour Unions.

Presenting the award in Gombe, President of the PSI in charge of Africa, Peter Adeyemi commended Dankwambo for his administration’s labour friendly policies.

TVC’s Lanre Adeyemi reports that president of the public sector labour unions in Africa led the delegation leaders of the labour movement from the thirty-six states of the federation are gathered in Gombe State.

They have come to acknowledge the workers-friendly attitude of the State government and honour its governor.

While delighted by the honour, Governor Dankwambo is frank about the financial challenges of prompt payment of wages and entitlements.

He also speaks on the need for the labour unions to work closely with the government.

The labour leaders also condemned the treatment of workers in some states of the federation describing the actions of certain governors as inhuman.

Although Gombe receives the lowest federal allocation in the country and has limited resources, the State does not owe salaries or pensions.

