Labour Party repositions for better showdown in 2019

The Labour Party have expressed optimism in putting up a strong showing ahead of the 2019 general election.

This assertion was made when representatives of the national working committee of the party paid a courtesy visit to its Lagos chapter recently.

According to the national Vice Chairman of the Party, Comrade Basiru Apapa, the party has been repositioned to compete favorably all elections.

Other chieftains of the party say the party is working towards having the statutory congresses of the party. It would be recalled that the Labour lost its only elected Governor to the PDP in 2014.