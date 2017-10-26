Home Football Lagos Baptist, State High, Govt. College, Girls High set for Obasa Cup final
Lagos Baptist, State High, Govt. College, Girls High set for Obasa Cup final

Lagos Baptist, State High, Govt. College, Girls High set for Obasa Cup final

Agege Stadium - TVCThe final match of the Honourable Mudashiru Obasa Cup for school boys and girls in the Local Education District one of Lagos State is now set for the Agege Township Stadium.

The Deputy governor of Lagos is expected at the final of the competition for schools in the Agege Federal Constituency which include Agege Local Government and Orile Agege Local Council Development Area.

Lagos Baptist Secondary School Okeodo will take on State High School Mulero in the boys final, while Government College face Girls High School Agege in the girl’s final.

In the third place matches already decided, Dairy Farm Senior school defeated Sango Senior Secondary School 5-2 on penalties.

And Lagos Baptist School, LABASCO, Girls beat Baptist Secondary 2-0 to win the girls third place match.

