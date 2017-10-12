Police Public Relations Officer, Famous Cole, reportedly confirmed that Power Uti was arrested over the incident and detained at the Ilupeju Police station.

Cole was also quoted as saying that he would be transferred to the Criminal Investigative Department, Panti in Lagos on Thursday.

Toyin, 38, until her demise, was a mother of four children who are under the ages of nine. The two were married for 10 years.

Her body had been deposited at the Isolo general hospital, while her four children are with the mother.