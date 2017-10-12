Home News Lagos police reportedly arrest wrestling champion, Power Uti over wife’s death
Lagos police reportedly arrest wrestling champion, Power Uti over wife's death
Lagos police reportedly arrest wrestling champion, Power Uti over wife’s death

Lagos police reportedly arrest wrestling champion, Power Uti over wife’s death

Image result for power uti arrestedThe Lagos State police command has arrested Nigerian wrestling champion, Power Uti, in connection with the controversial death of his wife, Toyin, according to reports.

Toyin reportedly died in the couple’s Ilupeju home in Lagos on Monday morning with Uti discovering her body.
But reports claim the wrestling champion went to a church to seek spiritual assistance instead of taking the deceased to a hospital.

 

Police Public Relations Officer, Famous Cole, reportedly confirmed that Power Uti was arrested over the incident and detained at the Ilupeju Police station.

Cole was also quoted as saying that he would be transferred to the Criminal Investigative Department, Panti in Lagos on Thursday.

 Toyin, 38, until her demise, was a mother of four children who are under the ages of nine. The two were married for 10 years.

Her body had been deposited at the Isolo general hospital, while her four children are with the mother.

