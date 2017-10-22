LASEMA recovers body of man who jumped into Lagoon

The body of the man who jumped into the Lagoon around Lekki toll gate on Friday has been found, the Response Unit of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency has said.

The man identified by an ATM card found at the scene as Oluseye Adekunle was recovered earlier Sunday through the coordinated effort of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Lagos State Waterways Authority and Marine Police.

The body has now been taken to the mortuary of the Lagos Mainland Hospital, and LASEMA’s General Manager, Adesina Tiamiyu, said police authorities will carry out further investigations on the issue.