Home Business LCCI assures members of government support
LCCI assures members of government support
Business
News
Nigeria
0

LCCI assures members of government support

0
0
Nike Akande -LCCI -TVC
now viewing

LCCI assures members of government support

OSIEC boss -TVC
now playing

Osun Council Poll to hold January 27 - OSIEC

now playing

SEC suspends trading on Oando shares

now playing

Oil and Gas: Experts, regulators discuss contending issues in Lagos

now playing

Kenya's top Electoral Official resigns, flees country ahead Presidential rerun

UNICEF -Sokoto -TVC
now playing

Number of Sokoto's out School children drops by half - UNICEF

Image result for Lagos Chambers of Commerce and IndustryPresident of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Nike Akande has said the chambers will continue to strive for a better business environment for the organised private sector.

Speaking at a gathering of new members in Lagos, arrow heads of the chambers reiterated their commitment to opposing legislation that will affect trade, industry commerce and agriculture.

They urged business owners to adopt high ethical standards to achieve profitability and long term present in the global business world.

 

 

 

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
OSIEC boss -TVC

Osun Council Poll to hold January 27 – OSIEC

TVCN 0

SEC suspends trading on Oando shares

TVCN 0

Oil and Gas: Experts, regulators discuss contending issues in Lagos

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close