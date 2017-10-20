Home Entertainment M.I. sues American rapper Nas for not delivering verse after getting paid $50,000
Image result for M.I. sues American rapper for not delivering verse he paid $50,000 forChocolate City and rapper Jude ‘M.I.’ Abaga are dragging his veteran American counterpart, Nasir ‘Nas’ Jones to court!

According to documents filed at the New York state Supreme Court, M.I. Abaga and Nas had agreed on a collaboration way back in 2013 for the song ‘Man’ meant for ‘The Chairman’ album.

Nas did deliver a verse but M.I. Abaga was not satisfied “with the lyrical content and quality” so Chocolate city asked for a re-do.

This was after a $45,000 payment was made to Nas with an agent getting an extra $5,000.

Specifically, Nas was required to mention to following on the song: Chocolate city, M.I., Nigeria, Queens, New York, Mandela, Trayvon Martins, Africans and the struggle of African Americans.

Nas never delivered the new verse so Chocolate city is in court now hoping to get a full refund plus a million dollars in damages.

