Home News Makarfi calls for return of former PDP members in Osun
Makarfi calls for return of former PDP members in Osun
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Makarfi calls for return of former PDP members in Osun

0
0
Ahmed-Makarfi-TVC
now viewing

Makarfi calls for return of former PDP members in Osun

now playing

Go-green Africa Project : Unemployed Youths trained in Agribusiness

Fashola -Senate-Power-TVC
now playing

Senate urges Buhari to appoint separate Minister for Power

now playing

Senate invites Fayemi over Illegal Mining activities

RTEAN - Gbajabiamila - TVC
now playing

Gbajabiamila Commissions new RTEAN Park in Ojuelegba

now playing

SDGs: Kano appeals to FG to release more funds

Image result for Makarfi calls for return of former PDP members in OsunThe People’s Democratic Party, PDP has renewed its call on members who have left the party to return without delay for the party to be more stronger.

National Chairman of the Party, Senator Ahmed Makarfi stated this in Ede, Osun State at the disbursement of scholarship worth over N250m (two hundred and fifty million naira) to some indigent students in Osun West Senatorial District.

Senator Makarfi said the party is ready to make compromise and accommodate one another for the success of the party in next year’s Governorship election in Ekiti and Osun States as well as the 2019 General Elections.

The Senator representing Osun West Senatorial District, Ademola Adeleke enjoined beneficiaries of the scholarship to reciprocate the gesture by working hard.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts

Go-green Africa Project : Unemployed Youths trained in Agribusiness

TVCN 0
Fashola -Senate-Power-TVC

Senate urges Buhari to appoint separate Minister for Power

TVCN 0

Senate invites Fayemi over Illegal Mining activities

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close