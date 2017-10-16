Home Business Manufacturers, Ogun government partner to train youths
Manufacturing-Nigeria-TVCNewsDue to the increasing deficits in technical training and operations of manufacturing industries, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, has partnered with the Ogun state government in training some of its youths.

Speaking about the significants of the collaboration, the Vice Chairman of the Association in the state, Oladapo Bankole said the training was designed specifically for technical and science-based students, currently studying in the State Science and Technical Colleges.

Oladapo Bankole who stated this during the handing over of a renovated block of classrooms at Ogun State Technical College, Igbesa said the programme was in line with the federal government’s local content campaign.

On her part, the Ogun State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Modupe Mujota noted that, apart from Manufacturers Association, the government has also entered into partnership with the World Bank on technical and industrial education.

