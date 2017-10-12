Home Business Manufacturers urge FG to make backward integration policy flexible
Manufacturers urge FG to make backward integration policy flexible
Business
0

Manufacturers urge FG to make backward integration policy flexible

0
0
Manufacturing-Nigeria-TVCNews22
now viewing

Manufacturers urge FG to make backward integration policy flexible

now playing

Port Harcourt residents call for disbandment of SARS

Titi Laoye-Tomori -TVC
now playing

Osun distributes Instructional Materials worth N200m to Schools

now playing

Dollar stays low as stocks cheer latest record streak

now playing

Violence is exacerbating malnutrition in Mali – UNICEF

now playing

Nigeria to deepen collaboration with WHO

Image result for Nigerian manufacturingManufacturers want government to make its backward integration policy more workable for them.

They made this demand at the ongoing Nigerian Economic Summit in Abuja.

The Nigerian government launched a backward integration policy several years ago.

It was to stem the importation of raw materials for value addition in the manufacturing sector.

A number  of the local manufacturers at a policy commission session at the NES 2017 have tried backward integration in raw materials sourcing but had mixed reactions.

A UK-based consulting firm has carried out a study on the country’s local content policy with backward integration included.

It’s findings show backward integration requires more funding for the manufacturer which means higher product costs for consumers .

It now wants the authorities to intensify efforts at enabling a more conducive business environment.

The manufacturers also seek better operational support from the authorities.

The industrialists were optimistic that it will help influence government’s local content initiatives in their favour.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts

Dollar stays low as stocks cheer latest record streak

TVCN 0

Interbank lending rate drops to 20% amid cash squeeze

TVCN 0

NERC fines IBEDC N50m for inappropriate transactions

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close