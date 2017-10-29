Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina state has reiterated his administration’s commitment to empowering Vulnerable persons in the state by making them reliant on nobody.

He stated this while flagging up another round of disbursement of financial assistance to some selected vulnerable women and Children from across the state.

TVC News Katsina state Correspondent, Awwal Ibrahim reports that the congregation was made up of selected women from across the 34 Local government Councils in Katsina state.

The governor said it has become imperative for Women in the state to be given special consideration due to their roles in Societal development.

The state’s Commissioner for Women Affairs insists that it is the responsibility of government to cater for the vulnerable groups.

The APC Women Leader in the state, appealed to the beneficiaries to make judicious utilization of funds disbursed to them while beneficiaries expressed appreciation for the gesture.

Amongst those assisted were Breast cancer and Kidney disease patients unable to pay house rent, and Orphans unable to pay School fees.

So far, more than Seven thousand Vulnerable persons have been empowered by the state government.