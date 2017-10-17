Wife of the Katsina state Governor, Zakiyya Aminu Masari has distributed empowerment materials to some women in Charanchi, Kankia and Kusada local government areas of the State.

The items distributed to the women include Paste Making Machine, bags of flour, bathing and laundry soap and some cash gift.

The women expressed gratitude to the Governor’s wife, and promised to make judicious use of the materials.

On her part, the wife of the state Governor stated that the items distributed were parts of the campaign promises of the governor.