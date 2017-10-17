Home Business Masari’s wife distributes empowerment materials to Women
Masari’s wife distributes empowerment materials to Women
Business
News
Nigeria
0

Masari’s wife distributes empowerment materials to Women

0
0
now viewing

Masari’s wife distributes empowerment materials to Women

now playing

Go-green Africa Project : Unemployed Youths trained in Agribusiness

Fashola -Senate-Power-TVC
now playing

Senate urges Buhari to appoint separate Minister for Power

Ahmed-Makarfi-TVC
now playing

Makarfi calls for return of former PDP members in Osun

now playing

Senate invites Fayemi over Illegal Mining activities

RTEAN - Gbajabiamila - TVC
now playing

Gbajabiamila Commissions new RTEAN Park in Ojuelegba

Masari Wife - TVCWife of the Katsina state Governor, Zakiyya Aminu Masari has distributed empowerment materials to some women in Charanchi, Kankia and Kusada local government areas of the State.

The items distributed to the women include Paste Making Machine, bags of flour, bathing and laundry soap and some cash gift.

The women expressed gratitude to the Governor’s wife, and promised to make judicious use of the materials.

On her part, the wife of the state Governor stated that the items distributed were parts of the  campaign promises of the governor.

 

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts

Go-green Africa Project : Unemployed Youths trained in Agribusiness

TVCN 0
Fashola -Senate-Power-TVC

Senate urges Buhari to appoint separate Minister for Power

TVCN 0
Ahmed-Makarfi-TVC

Makarfi calls for return of former PDP members in Osun

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close