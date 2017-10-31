Home News Metuh : Defence tells court to order DSS boss’ arrest for failing to produce Dasuki
Metuh : Defence tells court to order DSS boss' arrest for failing to produce Dasuki
Metuh : Defence tells court to order DSS boss' arrest for failing to produce Dasuki

Metuh : Defence tells court to order DSS boss' arrest for failing to produce Dasuki

The defence in the ongoing trial of a former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Olisa Metuh, urged the Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday to order the arrest of the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Mr. Lawal Daura, for failing to produce in court the detained former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, .

Last week, Justice Okon Abang directed Dasuki and former President Goodluck Jonathan to appear in court today in respect of the trial of Metuh.

But while as at the last sitting, Jonathan had yet to be served with the witness summons, Dasuki had been served through the Director-General of the DSS.

While Dasuki was not produced in court on Tuesday, Jonathan’s lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), appeared in court to challenge the subpoena issued on the former President.

Ozekhome noted that Jonathan had yet to be served but only read about the subpoena in the newspapers.

