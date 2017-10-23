Former Spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Olisa Metuh has asked a Federal High Court in Abuja that he would call as his defence witness former President Goodluck Jonathan.

His Ccounsel, Onyechi Ikpeazu , told Justice Okon Abang that he had written Jonathan to that effect but that the former President did not reply.

He added his intention was to apply for subpoena to be issued on Jonathan after the former NSA, Sambo Dasuki, earlier summoned to testify as Metuh’s witness ended his testimony.

The EFCC arraigned Metuh and his company, Destra Investments Limited, on seven counts of money laundering.

The alleged cash transaction of two million dollars and fraudulent receipt of 400 million naira, just more than a billion dollars, meant for procurement of arms from the NSA office in November 2014.