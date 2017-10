MFM coach Fidelis Ilechukwu said his team will begin full preparation for the 2017/18 Nigeria Professional Football League season on Monday.

Ilechukwu said he was happy to have been given the opportunity by the team’s management to attend a coaching course abroad shortly after the season.

MFM finished 2nd last season with 62 points behind Plateau United who won the league with 63 points after 38 games.

Both Plateau United and MFM will represent Nigeria in the 2018 CAF Champions League.