Minister of State for Health, Osagie Ehanire says the Federal government is putting all measures in place to curtail further spread of Monkey Pox.

The Minister was speaking in Sokoto during a visit to flag off the nationwide inspection of medical laboratories in Nigeria.

Osagie says the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has been following up on the disease.

He also paid a courtesy call on Sokoto state governor Aminu Tamubuwal.