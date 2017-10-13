Home Health Monkeypox: Ondo puts preventive measures in place
Monkeypox: Ondo puts preventive measures in place
Health
News
Nigeria
0

Monkeypox: Ondo puts preventive measures in place

0
0
now viewing

Monkeypox: Ondo puts preventive measures in place

Isaac-Success-TVC
now playing

Isaac Success faces battle to save Watford Career

Seyi Ojo -TVC
now playing

NFF set for talks with Liverpool starlet Seyi Ojo

Standard Organisation of Nigeria - TVC
now playing

S.O.N. destroys seven Containers of unsafe goods

now playing

89 First Class Students graduate from Unilorin

Olusegun Obasanjo -TVC
now playing

Obasanjo urges NGOs, stakeholders to focus more on health related problems

Image result for Monkeypox: Ondo puts preventive measures in placeFollowing the reported case of Monkeypox in neighbouring Ekiti, Ondo state government has called for calm saying necessary measures have been deployed to prevent any outbreak.

The Commissioner for Health represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr Taye Oni, gave the assurance while speaking at an event in Akure, the state capital.

He said there are necessary manpower and logistics in all four specialist hospitals across the state to cater for any
detected case.

He advised residents to step up personal and environmental hygiene as well as take to the nearest hospital anyone with symptoms of Monkeypox.

Such symptoms include fever, severe headache, rashes, back pain and bogus pox.

He also appealed to bush meat sellers and members of the public to put on hold the selling and consumption of such meat for now.

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
Standard Organisation of Nigeria - TVC

S.O.N. destroys seven Containers of unsafe goods

TVCN 0

89 First Class Students graduate from Unilorin

TVCN 0
Olusegun Obasanjo -TVC

Obasanjo urges NGOs, stakeholders to focus more on health related problems

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close