Following the reported case of Monkeypox in neighbouring Ekiti, Ondo state government has called for calm saying necessary measures have been deployed to prevent any outbreak.

The Commissioner for Health represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr Taye Oni, gave the assurance while speaking at an event in Akure, the state capital.

He said there are necessary manpower and logistics in all four specialist hospitals across the state to cater for any

detected case.

He advised residents to step up personal and environmental hygiene as well as take to the nearest hospital anyone with symptoms of Monkeypox.

Such symptoms include fever, severe headache, rashes, back pain and bogus pox.

He also appealed to bush meat sellers and members of the public to put on hold the selling and consumption of such meat for now.