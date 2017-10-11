Osun State Government said it has put all its health workers on red alert, in the wake of the outbreak of the Monkeypox disease in parts of the country.

State Commissioner for Health Doctor Rafiu Isamotu who stated this while addressing journalists in Osogbo, disclosed that that no case of the disease has been recorded in the state.

Isamotu explained that the state government has begun sensitization of the public and would soon begin training of health personnel on how to prevent any eventuality.

According to him, three isolation centres have been put in place in case of its outbreak as parts of measures taken by the State Government.

Isamotu also urged residents of the state to always keep a clean environment, saying good hygiene goes a long way in combating disease of any kind.