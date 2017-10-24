Home News More than 2,000 Ondo SDP members defect to APDA
More than 2,000 Ondo SDP members defect to APDA
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

More than 2,000 Ondo SDP members defect to APDA

0
0
SDP-APDA-TVCNews
now viewing

More than 2,000 Ondo SDP members defect to APDA

SDG-Nigeria-TVCNews
now playing

Nigeria marks U.N. Day with commitment to accelerate SDGs implementation

Buhari-Niger-ECOWAS-TVCNews
now playing

Buhari calls for caution in implementing ECOWAS single currency

Maina-Kaduna-properties2-TVCNews
now playing

EFCC seals Maina's properties in Kaduna

WADA-1040x572-TVCNEWS
now playing

WADA investigates claims of systematic doping in China

Stan-Wawrinka-Novak-Djokovic-TVCNews
now playing

Djokovic, Wawrinka set to return to World Tennis Championship

Image result for More than 2,000 Ondo SDP members defect to APDAThe camp of the social Democratic Party (SDP) in Ondo state has suffered a major setback as over two thousand members of the party defected to the camp of the Advanced People Democratic Party(APDA).

SDP which came fourth in the last governorship election in Ondo state, lost its key members to the APDA at colourful ceremony in Akure.

The defectors Were received by the National vice Chairman of the party, Akin Akinbobola who said APDA has come to stay in the Nation’s polity

Akinbobola said the defection is a sign that APDA is going to be the new bride of Ondo and nigerian politics.

He added that more notable politicians from PDP and APC will join APDA in the next few months.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Dele Ogungbameru, said they decided to join APDA because of the party’s ideologies

tags:
TVCN
TVCN
Related Posts
SDG-Nigeria-TVCNews

Nigeria marks U.N. Day with commitment to accelerate SDGs implementation

TVCN 0
Buhari-Niger-ECOWAS-TVCNews

Buhari calls for caution in implementing ECOWAS single currency

TVCN 0
Maina-Kaduna-properties2-TVCNews

EFCC seals Maina’s properties in Kaduna

TVCN 0

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close