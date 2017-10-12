Mugabe swears-in Happyton Bonyongwe as Zimbabwe’s justice minister
00
Happyton Bonyongwe, Zimbabwe’s former intelligence chief is now justice minister replacing Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa who doubled as Justice Minister.
For Mnangagwa, It was a dramatic exit from the scheme of things, as he had long been viewed as a front-runner to succeed 93-year-old president Robert Mugabe.
Vice president Mnangagwa has been in a running battle with the Mugabes, and had been accused by the president and his wife of allegedly leading a faction angling for power.
Mnangagwa, a close ally of Mugabe since the 1970s war for independence from white minority rule, became vice president in 2014.