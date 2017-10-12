Happyton Bonyongwe, Zimbabwe’s former intelligence chief is now justice minister replacing Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa who doubled as Justice Minister.

For Mnangagwa, It was a dramatic exit from the scheme of things, as he had long been viewed as a front-runner to succeed 93-year-old president Robert Mugabe.

Vice president Mnangagwa has been in a running battle with the Mugabes, and had been accused by the president and his wife of allegedly leading a faction angling for power.

Mnangagwa, a close ally of Mugabe since the 1970s war for independence from white minority rule, became vice president in 2014.